Instadapp Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. Instadapp has a market cap of $71.54 million and $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Instadapp has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014182 BTC.

About Instadapp

Instadapp launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

