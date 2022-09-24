Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 43,491,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,634,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

