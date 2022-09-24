Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.65.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $154.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

