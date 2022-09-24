Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Cut by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 101,722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,454,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 146,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.