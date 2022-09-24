Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.63. 117,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 406,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the first quarter valued at $168,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.