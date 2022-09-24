Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 2.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $37,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,810,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

