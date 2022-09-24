Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Read More

