IoTeX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $181.73 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $181.73 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,073.60 or 0.99995990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00069353 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 6,116,124,331 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is IoTeX?IoTeX is a privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that launched in 2017. It aims to make autonomous device coordination a reality while creating an open ecosystem where people and IoT devices can interact freely with properly designed incentives. It is based on the Ethereum blockchain and the IOTX token powers the IoTeX network. This includes paying for transactions, staking, governance and registering new devices to the IoTeX network. The project uses an innovative Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism, a variant of the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) mechanism, that provides instant finality and throughput to help it support millions of IoT devices. IoTeX’s technology aims to give users full control of their internet-connected devices and data. The team includes over 30 research scientists and engineers, who have built an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain with the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism. Being EVM-compatible, it allows developers to build and convert smart contracts from ETH to its network. The IoTeX network has over 100 delegates ensuring the network is decentralized and is fully open-source. The network already powers a diverse ecosystem of devices and decentralized applications. In the future, it plans to create devices powered by IoTeX’s decentralized identity system, real-world data oracles, and decentralized autonomous machines that “autonomously generate value for humans via on-chain data/assets.” What is IOTX used for?IOTX is the native token of the IoTeX network. Each token represents fractional ownership of the network and can be used to pay for transactions on the blockchain. IoTeX users can use IOTX to use decentralized applications and stake their tokens or vote on network delegates. Developers may power their devices and decentralized applications with IOTX-based incentives, while service providers may offer services to devices or decentralized applications using IOTX. The IoTeX Network ecosystem is vast and currently consists of several projects such as: Ucam – a blockchain-powered home security camera with 100% data privacyPebble – a decentralized asset tracking device to bring verifiable real-world data to IoTeX DAppsMimo DEX – A cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) with automated liquidity and 5-sec trade finalityMultisender App – Batch-sending IOTX and XRC20 tokens to thousands of recipients in one single actionIoTeX Scout – An alternative block explorer for the IoTeX blockchainIoTube – a cross-chain bridge to transfer tokens/data between IoTeX and other blockchains like EthereumIoTeX Studio IDE – an online IDE for writing, testing, and deploying IoTeX smart contracts and DAppsAnd many more. You can access a full list of IoTeX ecosystem projects on its website.​ Who created IoTeX?The IoTeX network is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by a global team of top engineers from companies including Google, Facebook, Google, and Uber. Its founding team includes Raullen Chai, former head of cryptography at Uber and senior software engineer at Google, and Qevan Guo, former product lead at Facebook. It also includes Jing Sun, a former managing partner at Sparkland Capital, a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capital firm, and Xinxin Fan, a senior research scientist at Bosch. Where to buy IOTXIOTX is currently traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, and HitBTC. Its recent Coinbase listing means it is now also listed on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange. You can find out where to buy IOTX on the cryptocurrency’s markets page on CryptoCompare. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

