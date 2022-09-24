IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

