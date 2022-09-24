iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.51. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,508 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

