iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 11.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,651. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

