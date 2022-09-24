iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 571,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. 1,038,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,677. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

