iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

