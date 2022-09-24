iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,696. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.