iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 270.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after buying an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EWW traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,365. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.