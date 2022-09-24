iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 656.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.98. 1,372,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,036. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.13 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average of $148.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.