iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $224.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.70.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

