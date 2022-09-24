iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,256 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.