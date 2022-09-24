iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.06. 1,386,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,667. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

