iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.54. 4,059,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,527. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.39 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

