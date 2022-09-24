ITAM Games (ITAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,285.00

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

