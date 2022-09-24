Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £325.25 million and a PE ratio of -29.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.68%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

