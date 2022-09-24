Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.00.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
