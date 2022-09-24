Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €105.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($111.22) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at €81.06 ($82.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €88.36 and a 200-day moving average of €92.50. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.29 ($83.97) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

