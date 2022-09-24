Jetfuel Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.67 Million (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.57 or 0.00112955 BTC on major exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $34,467.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s total supply is 123,867 coins. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

