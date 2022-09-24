JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Down 1.7%

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.50 and last traded at $66.15. 57,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74.

