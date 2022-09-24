JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 417.50 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.01). Approximately 427,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 354,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413 ($4.99).

The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 466.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 440.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

