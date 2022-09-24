JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,700,743 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

