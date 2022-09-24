Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on the stock.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

