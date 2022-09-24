Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on the stock.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
