Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Down 4.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 252,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,645,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,628.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 522,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

