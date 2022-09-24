Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.05

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.05 and traded as low as $29.86. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 2,098 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
