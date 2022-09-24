Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

