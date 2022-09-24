Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 501 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.73. 1,092,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,965. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

