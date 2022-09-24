Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 0.9 %

AME stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.43. 766,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,242. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.