Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 102 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.27. 2,028,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.