Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 195 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

NKE traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $97.02. 9,026,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

