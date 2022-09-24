Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $178,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.01. 9,175,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

