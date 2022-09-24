KickPad Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $267,929.00 (KPAD)

KickPad (KPAD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, KickPad has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KickPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. KickPad has a total market cap of $267,929.00 and $28,615.00 worth of KickPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KickPad Coin Profile

KickPad’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2021. KickPad’s total supply is 203,768,315 coins. The official website for KickPad is thekickpad.com. KickPad’s official Twitter account is @kickpad_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickPad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickPAD is a decentralized presale- and IDO platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. The project aims to address the current problems plaguing DeFi – making it a safer endeavor for everyone to engage with. The platform is built to make it easy for promising projects to launch on Binance Smart Chain to engage in trustless token sales and efficiently lock liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

