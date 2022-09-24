KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $849,777.38 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $849,777.38 and approximately $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,191.99 or 1.00031918 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058639 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00069161 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,811,494 coins and its circulating supply is 122,811,493 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

