KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.04.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after buying an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

