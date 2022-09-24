Komodo Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.74 million and $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00296312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00110163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00074881 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 134,762,590 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

