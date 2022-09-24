Konomi Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $232,026.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Konomi Network is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

