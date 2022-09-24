Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kroger Stock Down 1.4 %
Kroger stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.