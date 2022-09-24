Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.90

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 23848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 87.69% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

