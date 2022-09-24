Landshare Price Down 2.6% This Week (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Landshare has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $2.38 million and $21,050.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Landshare Profile

Landshare’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,810,499 coins. Landshare’s official website is landshare.io. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

