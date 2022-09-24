Lattice Token (LTX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $657,183.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002726 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $51.57 million and $657,183.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011128 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10850153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs."

