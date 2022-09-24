LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €78.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €78.70 ($80.31) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LEG opened at €59.74 ($60.96) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of €79.10 and a 200 day moving average of €89.79.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.