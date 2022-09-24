Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.77.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.06. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 51.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 42.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

