Leoni (ETR:LEO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €6.80 ($6.94) and last traded at €6.85 ($6.99). 57,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.93 ($7.07).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.20) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Leoni Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $199.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.99.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

