Leonicorn Swap Price Up 25% Over Last Week (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Leonicorn Swap has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $177,655.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leonicorn Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Leonicorn Swap

Leonicorn Swap’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 206,798,764 coins and its circulating supply is -63,041,569 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leonicorn Swap is an advanced AMM with features Like NFT Marketplace, Lottery, IDO and many other advanced features. We provide user-friendly, efficient and secure crypto solutions by utilizing blockchain technologyIn Leonicorn Swap Exchange, you can Trade, Provide Liquidity for your project and others, Buy and Sell NFT, and raise funds for your projects via the IDO/IFO model. It's a complete solution for Users and Traders.2% Auto Staking reward goes to all holders as Yield and 1% token burn in every single transaction. After 120M reach there will be no additional burning.”

